Men have higher driving test pass rate at Eastbourne test centre

Men are more successful at passing their driving tests at Eastbourne test centre than women, according to the latest figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, 51 per cent of men who attempted the practical test managed to pass, while 45.3 per cent of women were successful.

Despite the higher pass rate for men, women pay lower insurance premiums as they have fewer accidents

Across that period Eastbourne test centre carried out 5,428 tests – 2,916 for women and 2,512 for men.

There were 2,601 passes, at a rate of 47.9 per cent. That’s higher than Great Britain’s average of 46 per cent.

The test centre with the highest pass rate was Golspie, in the Scottish Highlands, where more than three quarters of learners were awarded their licences, while in The Pavilion, in Birmingham, less than a third were successful, making it the toughest.

On December 4 last year the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist your windows while driving. However the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers. In April 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 47.8 per cent, less than the rate in March 2018, in the new test.

The data also shows that 47 per cent of people taking their test for the first time managed to pass, with 14 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults. Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking your mirror at the right time.

DVSA deputy chief driving examiner, Gordon Witherspoon, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We expect candidates and instructors to become more familiar with the new test and well continue to monitor the impact of the changes.”

Despite appearing to be better drivers, at least at the start, than women, a study of insurance deals shows that men often pay higher premiums than women as they have more accidents – although pricing differently based on gender was banned by the EU in 2012.

