Metrobus announces major improvements to several routes in Gatwick Airport, Horsham and Crawley area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Routes 20 and 200 will begin operating a 24-hour service throughout both routes on February 24, with the 200 extending to Gatwick Airport North Terminal, providing residents of Horsham with a 24-hour connection via the 200, linking the area with the 24-hour rail service to London from Gatwick.

Meanwhile, improvements to the route 20 will also bring a 24-hour service to Horley East, Pease Pottage and Broadfield, and routes 23 and 200 will now serve the Kilnwood Vale estate, providing the area with a service linking to Horsham, Crawley, Gatwick Airport and Manor Royal Business District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enhancements to routes 20 and 200 are being supported by Gatwick Airport, while routes 20 and 32 improvements are being supported by Surrey County Council and the Bus Service Improvement Partnership funding.

Metrobus have announced some exciting improvements to Metrobus services 200, 20, and 23 – including a new 24-hour service between Gatwick Airport and Horsham. Picture by Terry Applin

Nick Hill, commercial director at Metrobus, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be able to implement these new improvements, as it will provide many of our customers the freedom travel around the clock, and linking them to other important 24-hour services.

“We’re continually looking to make our services as easy and accessible as possible, and we hope these changes will help more of our customers get where they need to be, at times that best suit them.”

Below is a summary of the changes:

Route 20 – Frequency has been improved to operate every 20-25 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytimes. The night service has also been re-introduced, which will now operate over the whole route. The route will operate with more buses and 24 hours a day from February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Route 23 – The service has been re-routed to operate from Bewbush to Kilnwood Vale via Somerset Road and Calvert Link. There is no change to the timetable.

Route 32 – Will continue to run on Sundays and public holidays, however two additional journeys have been added in each direction, extended from Strood Green to Redhill.

Route 200 – Evening and night services to Horsham have been re-introduced and the route revised to serve Kilnwood Vale – operating via Calvert Link and Somerset Road – but withdrawn from Richmond Road in Horsham, operating via Hurst Road and North Parade and no longer serving the stop ‘Angus Close’. Most journeys will serve North Terminal, and the route will operate with more buses and 24-hours a day from February 24.