Metrobus announces major improvements to some of its services in Sussex and Surrey

These changes include some major improvements to the 273, including increased frequency – with services running up to hourly – some faster services between Crawley and Brighton – with some services taking under and hour – and a new service on Sundays and public holidays.

Other notable improvements include a new regular route 71 to the new Mowbray development, Bohunt School and North Heath in Horsham, improvements to route 400 and a new hourly evening service on route 460 operating throughout the route between Epsom and Crawley.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Metrobus, said: “We’re extremely pleased to be improving services on many of our popular routes across the Metrobus network providing improved links to many communities across Sussex and Surrey.

Metrobus has announced some exciting improvements to several of its services that will come into effect from Saturday, May 11. Picture contributed

“Currently the maximum single fare is just £2 too so it’s a great time to travel by bus.”

The main improvements are:

71 – New regular route linking the new Mowbray housing development and Bohunt School in north Horsham with Horsham town centre via North Heath Lane, Wimblehurst Road, Hurst Road and Horsham Station, plus Jackdaw Lane and Rusper Road towards Mowbray.

84 – New journey introduced at 1810 from Crawley to East Grinstead. Slight timing change to the first journey from East Grinstead to improve train connections at Three Bridges following passenger requests.

273 – Major improvements to this direct Crawley to Brighton service with additional journeys to make the 273 hourly for some of the day on Mondays to Saturdays. The 273 will also run on Sundays and public holidays. Changes are being made to the route to make the journey between Crawley and Brighton much quicker, as follows, with some journeys under an hour. These improvements have been supported by West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council.

398 – Revised to serve Kilnwood Vale, providing new links from Kilnwood Vale to Holy Trinity and St Wilfrid's schools.

400 – Additional resource is being added to make the route more regular and to improve reliability. Later journeys to and from Caterham will operate and Sunday and public holiday service will increase to hourly. These improvements have been supported by Surrey County Council with funding from the Surrey Enhanced Partnership.