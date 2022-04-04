By Joseph Hook, data reporter
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
A23, from 8pm on April 4 to 6am on April 23 – slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
A23, from 8pm on April 4 to 5am on April 5 – slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, Lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.
A23, from 8pm on April 5 to 6am on April 11 – moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.