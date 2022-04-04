By Joseph Hook, data reporter

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Road closures in Mid Sussex.

A23, from 8pm on April 4 to 6am on April 23 – slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A23, from 8pm on April 4 to 5am on April 5 – slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe, Lane closure for works by West Sussex County Council.

A23, from 8pm on April 5 to 6am on April 11 – moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.