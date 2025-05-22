Mid Sussex road set to close for up to five days for Openreach works

A road in Lindfield is set to close for up to five days for overhead cabling works.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public notice from West Sussex County Council said Snowdrop Lane would temporarily shut to all traffic from Tuesday, June 10.

The notice said it is ‘required for the safety of the public and workforce’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach is set to be working outside Snowdrop Cottage between the junctions with Lyoth Lane and Bedales Hill.

Snowdrop Lane is temporarily closing to traffic for overhead cabling works from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Tuesday, June 10. Photo: Google Street View

An alternative route will be signed on site. According to the notice at one.network/?tm=142649000 the works will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day and the diversion route will take one minute.