Mid Sussex road set to close for up to five days for Openreach works
A road in Lindfield is set to close for up to five days for overhead cabling works.
A public notice from West Sussex County Council said Snowdrop Lane would temporarily shut to all traffic from Tuesday, June 10.
The notice said it is ‘required for the safety of the public and workforce’.
Openreach is set to be working outside Snowdrop Cottage between the junctions with Lyoth Lane and Bedales Hill.
An alternative route will be signed on site. According to the notice at one.network/?tm=142649000 the works will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day and the diversion route will take one minute.