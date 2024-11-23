Minor injuries after collision on Crawley roundabout

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 14:32 GMT
A partial road closure was in place after a collision in Crawley.

AA Traffic News reported a collision on A2011 Crawley Avenue around 11.45am.

The traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A2011 Crawley Avenue at Hazelwick Roundabout. On the roundabout."

Sussex Police this was ‘minor-injury’ incident and ‘no arrests’ were made.

An AA map suggests the road is now open.

