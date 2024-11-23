Minor injuries after collision on Crawley roundabout
A partial road closure was in place after a collision in Crawley.
AA Traffic News reported a collision on A2011 Crawley Avenue around 11.45am.
The traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A2011 Crawley Avenue at Hazelwick Roundabout. On the roundabout."
Sussex Police this was ‘minor-injury’ incident and ‘no arrests’ were made.
An AA map suggests the road is now open.
