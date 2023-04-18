The A27 is down to one lane in both directions overnight until Friday (April 21) this week, from 9pm to 6am, between the Old Shoreham Road/Shoreham Airport junction and Hoe Court.
Then, it will be closed eastbound for two consecutive weekends between Hoe Court and the Old Shoreham Road/Shoreham Airport junction. It will close from 9pm on Friday, May 12 to 6am on Monday, May 15 and again from
9pm on Friday, May 19 to 6am on Monday, May 22.
It is part of the work to install a new roundabout between the Adur flyover and Lancing Manor, to allow access to the new New Monk’s Farm development.
The site will have 600 new homes, and was supposed to have an IKEA superstore, but the firm pulled out of building it in 2021.
MORE STORIES: Sussex residents will receive an emergency alert on their phones this weekend – here's all you need to know
The new schedule of works come after a series of four consecutive weekend closures leading up to and over the Easter weekend.