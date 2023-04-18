Edit Account-Sign Out
More A27 closures announced as roundabout construction continues

National Highways has announced more closures on the A27 as part of work to build a roundabout at Lancing.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

The A27 is down to one lane in both directions overnight until Friday (April 21) this week, from 9pm to 6am, between the Old Shoreham Road/Shoreham Airport junction and Hoe Court.

Then, it will be closed eastbound for two consecutive weekends between Hoe Court and the Old Shoreham Road/Shoreham Airport junction. It will close from 9pm on Friday, May 12 to 6am on Monday, May 15 and again from

9pm on Friday, May 19 to 6am on Monday, May 22.

The new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape – but more closures are comingThe new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape – but more closures are coming
The new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape – but more closures are coming
Drivers will be diverted via A24 from Offington towards Washington and use the A283 Steyning Road.

It is part of the work to install a new roundabout between the Adur flyover and Lancing Manor, to allow access to the new New Monk’s Farm development.

The site will have 600 new homes, and was supposed to have an IKEA superstore, but the firm pulled out of building it in 2021.

The new schedule of works come after a series of four consecutive weekend closures leading up to and over the Easter weekend.

