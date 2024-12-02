More rush hour trains from Sussex coast to London thanks to new Southern timetable

Commuters in Sussex can benefit from more seats on rush hour train journeys – and have longer nights out in the capital – thanks to a new timetable by train operator Southern.

There are just two weeks left until Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern trains, launches its December 2024 timetable, which brings in several improvements across its network covering eight counties.

It includes new services between Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Uckfield, East Grinstead and the capital when passengers need them most.

On Monday to Thursday, a new service will run from Bognor Regis to London Bridge via Littlehampton and Horsham during rush hour – bringing the number of trains to the capital from the two coastal towns in the morning peak up to nine.

Journey planners have already been updated with the new timetable. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

The train will make the return journey in the evening peak, to take workers from the capital city back home.

Southern’s customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: "We are pleased to bring in a number of changes for passengers across our network in the new December timetable, having developed it alongside our regular users and key partners.

“Commuters travelling on Southern trains across the south east will feel the benefits with an additional service running between the coast and the capital in rush hour and also to and from East Grinstead in the evenings.”

Elsewhere on the railway network, four new services between East Grinstead and London Victoria will be introduced to provide a half-hourly service throughout the evening.

People living in Uckfield can have longer nights out in London thanks to a later departure from London Bridge to Uckfield at 10.07pm.

It comes as part of a wider programme of timetable changes by train operator Govia Thameslink Railway, which is responsible for one in every four journeys made by rail in the UK on its train companies Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern.

Bognor Regis to London Bridge – Monday to Thursday

The new service will run to London in the morning, and make the return in the evening.

Outbound leaves Bognor Regis at 7.02am and arrives into London Bridge for 8.58am

Return leaves London Bridge at 6.03pm and arrives into Bognor Regis for 7.49pm

Calling at Bognor Regis, Barnham, Littlehampton, Arundel, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Christs Hospital, Horsham, Littlehaven, Crawley, Three Bridges, East Croydon and London Bridge

East Grinstead to London Victoria – Weekdays

Additional services will run to provide a half-hourly service throughout the evening.

8.20pm London Victoria to East Grinstead

9.20pm London Victoria to East Grinstead

9.36pm East Grinstead to London Victoria

10.36pm East Grinstead to London Victoria

London Bridge to Uckfield – Weekdays

An additional departure will run from London Bridge to Uckfield at 10.07pm.