More than a thousand bus workers in Brighton and Crawley set to strike over pay

Over a thousand bus workers are set to bring transport bedlam to Brighton, Hove, Crawley and Gatwick Airport as they strike over a poor pay offer.

Unite members at Brighton Bus Company and the Metrobus Crawley company rejected a pay offer of just 3.5 per cent – a real terms pay cut with inflation running at 4.5 per cent in July 2025.

Following an overwhelming ballot result where 1,300 workers were asked about taking strike action, workers are now due to take strike action on October 6 and 15 .

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an insulting pay offer - our members aren't asking for a King's ransom but are being asked to accept while Brighton and Crawley bus parent companies make millions and siphon money to overseas shareholders.

“Our members have Unite’s unwavering support in their campaign for a fair pay deal.”

Brighton Bus Company and Crawley Metrobus is owned by the Go Ahead group, based in Newcastle, which itself is owned by overseas transport conglomerates Kinetic and Globalvia.

Both firms are hugely profitable and have worldwide transport operations.

Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said: "Our members do an incredibly stressful job, driving at all times of day and night, in all weathers throughout the year. They keep Brighton and Crawley's workers and students moving.

“Yet the company has seen fit to try to impose a real terms pay cut which is simply unacceptable.

“Unless the company comes back to the table with a dramatically improved offer our members will have been left with no option but to take strike action.

“The bus company has brought this on themselves with their penny-pinching approach to workforce relations.”