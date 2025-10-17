More traffic disruption reported on A27 in Worthing as new roadworks begin

More roadworks have started on the A27 in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 11.45am – on Friday (October 17) – that there were long queues between the Grove Lodge and Offington Corner roundabouts.

A notice on X (formerly Twitter) read: “A27 between the Grove Lodge and Offington Corner roundabouts in Worthing – roadworks with temporary lights causing delays on both approaches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice on One.Network states that multi-way signals will control traffic in the area.

More roadworks have started on the A27 in Worthing. (Sussex World stock image)

Southern Water is said to have ‘responsibility for this road event’, with the highway authority being National Highways.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are carrying out works on the A27 in Worthing to replace a defective manhole frame and cover.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing customers, businesses and commuters in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect this work to be finished tomorrow (September 18).”

Works started after a permit was granted.

This comes after temporary traffic lights were in place on Warren Road to allow for UK Power Networks to carry out roadworks earlier in the week. This caused traffic chaos in the area.

Meanwhile – in better news – roadworks on A259 Brighton Road in Shoreham have been lifted.