Police said officers are investigating a collision involving a van and a motorcycle at the New Road roundabout near Goodwood at about 9.45am on Thursday, February 2.

A police spokesperson said: “The van driver was not injured. Road closures were in place, and police have thanked the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with by the emergency services. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email: [email protected] and quote Op Klaxon.”