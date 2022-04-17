The air ambulance was sent to the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090941001

Motorcyclist dies in Portslade collision

A motorcyclist died in a collision yesterday (Saturday, April 16) in Portslade, police have confirmed this morning.

By Richard Gladstone
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:44 am

The incident happened in Fox Way.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Fox Way, Portslade, at 4.35pm on Saturday (April 16).

“Police closed the road in both directions while paramedics treated a motorcyclist, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second motorcyclist suffered a leg injury in the collision.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Euston.”

1.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090951001

Photo Sales

2.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090901001

Photo Sales

3.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090911001

Photo Sales

4.

The air ambulance was sent to the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090921001

Photo Sales
MotorcyclistEmergency servicesPortsladePoliceSussex Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 2