Motorcyclist dies in Portslade collision

The incident happened in Fox Way.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Fox Way, Portslade, at 4.35pm on Saturday (April 16).

“Police closed the road in both directions while paramedics treated a motorcyclist, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second motorcyclist suffered a leg injury in the collision.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Euston.”

1. Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090951001 Photo Sales

2. Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090901001 Photo Sales

3. Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090911001 Photo Sales

4. The air ambulance was sent to the scene of the collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220417-090921001 Photo Sales