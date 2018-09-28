Motorcyclist in ‘critical condition’ after Seaford collision

A motorcyclist remains in a ‘critical condition’ following a collision on the A259 today, according to police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision at the junction with Marine Parade at 12.20pm.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision between a silver Toyota Prius and a blue Suzuki motorbike.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, the spokesman added.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident should report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Carousel.