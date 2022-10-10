Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hastings collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Hastings.
Emergency services were called to Rye Road, near the Hastings Academy, at about 1pm on Saturday (October 8).
Police said a red car involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene.
The passenger travelling on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Most Popular
Anyone with information or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 567 of 08/10.