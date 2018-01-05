Motorcylist ‘seriously injured’ in A259 collision

The A259 south coast road has been closed at Saltdean following a serious collision between a van and a motorbike, according to police.

Sussex Police said the road was likely to remain closed for some time after the collision at around 4pm at the junction with Hamsey Road.

A police spokesman said: “The man riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Royal County Sussex Hospital.

“There is no update on his condition at this time.

“The road was closed whilst the cyclist was attended to and for the scene to be investigated.

“Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.

“The road will remain closed for some time.”

Police are now working to help traffic move around the area but it is expected emergency services will remain at the scene until around 9pm.

The incident is being dealt with under Operation Dalham.