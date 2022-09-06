Motorist recorded driving more than 50mph on 30mph Eastbourne road
A driver has been recorded travelling more than 50mph on a 30mph road in Eastbourne, police said.
Following community feedback from social media posts, officers said the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team was out over the weekend carrying out a number of vehicle safety checks, including speed checks.
Areas officers attended included Prince William Parade, Priory Road, Princes Road and Sevenoaks Road, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During the course of our checks a number of vehicle speeds were recorded, with over 25 motorists recorded over 30mph in the area, six of whom were recorded over 40mph, with the highest speed recorded at over 50mph.
“All those exceeding the limit during our checks will soon be hearing from us.
“Our checks across the district will continue in the autumn months and we continue to encourage local residents to report excess speed and ASB driving to us at the time either online or to 101 - in an emergency always call 999.”