Motorists to face £70 fines for driving in bus lanes on A259 in East Sussex

Published 12th May 2025, 17:46 BST
Motorists driving in bus lanes on two sections of the A259 will now face fines as enforcement comes into effect, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.

East Sussex County Council confirmed that it will enforce the bus lanes in St Leonards and Telscombe Cliffs using a digital camera system.

Enforcement, which started on Tuesday, May 6, will be in effect 24 hours a day and a £70 penalty charge notice will be issued to anyone illegally using the bus lanes.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport said: “The misuse of bus lanes affects journey times for passengers and the reliability of public transport, as well as being frustrating for those motorists who follow the regulations.

Motorists driving in bus lanes on two sections of the A259 will now face fines as enforcement comes into effect, East Sussex County Council has confirmed. Picture: East Sussex County Council

“Enforcing these bus lanes on such a key coastal route will help to ease congestion and improve air quality by encouraging people to make use of the more reliable bus services.”

In St Leonards the enforceable bus lane runs from the start of Grand Parade to the west most Warrior Square junction. In Telscombe Cliffs, the bus lane runs along the South Coast Road from the junction of Ambleside Avenue to the border of Brighton & Hove.

The bus lanes are identified by road markings and signs and are separated from normal traffic lanes by a solid white line.

The council added that revenue from Penalty Charge Notices will be used to cover the cost of the installation, maintenance and running of the scheme.

Any surplus income from fines will be reinvested in local transport schemes, the council confirmed.

