Multi-vehicle A27 collision in Worthing

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, September 22), according to traffic reports.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 5:33 pm

The incident was reported on A27 Warren Road, affecting traffic both ways between A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) and Links Road.

The road has been cleared but residual delays reportedly remain in the area.

Delays are said to be easing on Sompting Bypass, westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

Click here to read our full traffic report, for Sussex, this evening.

