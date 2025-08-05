'Multi-vehicle' collision closes A27 in East Sussex
Part of the A27 in East Sussex is closed following a collision involving several vehicles this afternoon (Tuesday, August 5).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 3.35pm today.
Recovery work is currently taking place.
The incident happened in Pevensey, near Eastbourne.
Onn its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and very slow traffic due to recovery work and multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways around A259 (Pevensey Roundabout). The eastbound side has been reopened."
