An accident involving several vehicles closed part of the A27 this afternoon (Saturday, December 15).

According to the AA, the A27 eastbound from B2123 The Drove to the A26 at the Southerham Roundabout was closed to traffic.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The AA said there was debris on the westbound side of the carriageway.

The stretch of road reopened at 2.45pm.