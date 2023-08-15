'Multi-vehicle' collision in Bexhill
Multiple vehicles have reportedly been involved in a collision in Bexhill this evening (Tuesday, August 15).
According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘multi-vehicle’ collision happened on A259 De La Warr Road around 5pm.
The road is partially blocked, with heavy traffic reported both ways near Glassenbury Drive.
Elsewhere in Bexhill, Cantelupe Road is closed both ways from Manor Road to Dorset Road South due to construction work.
Manor Road is closed both ways between De La Warr Road and Old Manor Close due to water main works.
Water main works have also forced the closure of College Road, both ways between Links Drive and Kestrel Close.