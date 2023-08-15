BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

'Multi-vehicle' collision in Bexhill

Multiple vehicles have reportedly been involved in a collision in Bexhill this evening (Tuesday, August 15).
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:03 BST

According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘multi-vehicle’ collision happened on A259 De La Warr Road around 5pm.

The road is partially blocked, with heavy traffic reported both ways near Glassenbury Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Bexhill, Cantelupe Road is closed both ways from Manor Road to Dorset Road South due to construction work.

Manor Road is closed both ways between De La Warr Road and Old Manor Close due to water main works.

Water main works have also forced the closure of College Road, both ways between Links Drive and Kestrel Close.

Related topics:Bexhill