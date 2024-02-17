BREAKING

Multi-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

A collision involving several vehicles has taken place in Eastbourne this afternoon (Saturday, February 17).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Feb 2024, 15:10 GMT
The incident was first reported just after 2.50pm, according to the AA’s traffic bulletin.

On its traffic alert it said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A22 Highfield Link Southbound near B2191 Willingdon Drove (Shinewater roundabout).”

We will have more as we get it.