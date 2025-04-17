Multi-vehicle collision on A259 in Bexhill
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is blocked following a collision involving several vehicles this afternoon (Thursday, April 17).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 3pm.
It took place on the A259 just outside of Bexhill.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and very slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways from Coneyburrow Lane to The Custom Cafe.”
We will have more as we get it.