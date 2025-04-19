Multi-vehicle collision on A27 in Chichester
A collision involving multiple vehicles has been reported on the A27 in Chichester.
AA Traffic News reported the incident at 3.15pm on Saturday (April 19).
A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).
"Sensors suggest the accident has occurred on the approach to the roundabout.”
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.
