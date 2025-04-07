Multi-vehicle collision reported on A27 in East Sussex and stalled truck near Lewes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
AA Traffic News reported a multi-vehicle collision at Hangleton this afternoon (Monday, April 7).
A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 eastbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off).
“Delays on A27 eastbound between A27 and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off). Average speed ten mph.”
But National Highways: South-East said at 5.30pm: “The A27 is now open eastbound between A270 and A2038 near Patcham following a multi vehicle collision. Delays are clearing well. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.”
Meanwhile, a ten-week lane closure is continuing to cause delays on the A27 eastbound carriageway. The closure is prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.
National Highways is responsible for the works.
A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.”
On Monday evening, delays have been reported on the A27 eastbound towards the Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Motorists are travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.
The AA has reported ‘severe delays’ on the A27 westbound between Station Approach (Falmer Station) and A23 London Road. Motorists are travelling at an average speed of ten mph.
UPDATE: At 4.36pm AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A27 near Lewes was partially blocked due to a stalled truck.
They said: “Slow traffic due to stalled truck on A27 Eastbound from Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout).”