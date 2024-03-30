Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A2280 Cross Levels Way both ways between A2021 (Rodmill roundabout) and Broadwater Way. Congestion to Lottbridge Roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 2.44pm and the live traffic map is still showing that the road is congested from Eastbourne District General hospital to the seaside roundabout.