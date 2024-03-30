Multi-vehicle crash in Eastbourne: heavy traffic building up on key road in centre of town
There have been reports of a multI-vehicle crash in Eastbourne this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A2280 Cross Levels Way both ways between A2021 (Rodmill roundabout) and Broadwater Way. Congestion to Lottbridge Roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 2.44pm and the live traffic map is still showing that the road is congested from Eastbourne District General hospital to the seaside roundabout.
