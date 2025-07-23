Multi-vehicle crash on A267 in East Sussex: slow traffic reported

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 18:06 BST
There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the A267 in East Sussex this evening (Wednesday, July 23), according to AA Traffic News.

A notice on the live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Horam.

The collision was first reported 4.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A267 both ways at Furnace Lane (Sharps Corner).”

There is heavy traffic on Little London Road.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice