Multi-vehicle crash on A267 in East Sussex: slow traffic reported
There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the A267 in East Sussex this evening (Wednesday, July 23), according to AA Traffic News.
A notice on the live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Horam.
The collision was first reported 4.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A267 both ways at Furnace Lane (Sharps Corner).”
There is heavy traffic on Little London Road.