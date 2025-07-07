‘Multi-vehicle crash’ on A27 in West Sussex causes delays
A ‘multi-vehicle crash’ on the A27 in West Sussex has caused delays to motorists.
The AA has reported that the crash took place on the Chichester bypass at the A285 Portfield Way on the roundabout at approximately 4pm on Monday, July 7.
The AA also reported that traffic is moving ‘very slowly’ with further delays expected.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.