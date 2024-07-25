Multi-vehicle crash reported near Ifield in West Sussex
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported near Ifield this evening (Thursday, July 25).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Ifield Avenue at about 4pm.
It said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on Ifield Avenue Southbound at Ifield Drive.”
