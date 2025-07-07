Multi-way temporary lights in Worthing: heavy traffic and delays building at roundabout

There have been reports of traffic building at a roundabout in Worthing this morning (Monday, July 7).

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 7.08am that delays are building on the A27 at Worthing between the Grove Lodge roundabout and Lyons farm. They said there are multi-way temporary lights in place.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “No through traffic allowed due to construction on Grove Road both ways between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A24 Broadwater Street West.”