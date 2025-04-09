Multiple refreshment works to take place on road in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple ‘refreshment’ works are set to be carried out by East Sussex Highways on a road in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of East Sussex Highways goal to ‘manage the highways service across East Sussex’ refreshment works will be taking place between Willingdon Road and Kings Drive.

These works, starting between 7pm and 6am on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, will involve applying a layer of coloured, high friction surface material to the existing carriageway to reduce the skid risk of the surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Highways will also be installing a new school warning sign and refreshing the road markings.

Multiple ‘refreshment’ works are set to be carried out by East Sussex Highways on a road in Eastbourne.

Access to the road will be restricted for residents for the duration of works, with traffic being diverted via via Kings Drive, Willington Roundabout, Willingdon Road, Park Avenue and vice versa.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”

In addition to these works East Sussex Highways will be installing dropped pedestrian kerbs on Dittons Road, Priory Road and Spring Lodge Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began on Priory Road and Spring Lodge Close on Monday, April 7 and is set to be completed on Thursday, April 17.

On Dittons Road, work will begin on Monday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 16.

Footway works are also set to take place on Green Street from between Thursday, April 17 and Thursday, April 24, between 8am to 4pm which aims to ‘enhance pedestrian accessibility’.

On April 17, teams from East Sussex Highways will be outside ‘Café Corros’, removing a tree stump and repairing the footway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Tuesday, April 22 to Thursday, April 24 teams will be working outside property number 3 and the Inspire Social Hub to install a new pedestrian dropped kerb crossing.

The spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “Works are subject to favourable weather conditions with heavy rain potentially affecting the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may notice some noise, flashing lights, or reversing sirens. We will do our utmost to keep this to a minimum.”