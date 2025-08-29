Network Rail responds to concerns about ‘sirens’ at high-risk crossing in Burgess Hill

Network Rail has responded to concerns about the installation of new sirens on a crossing in Burgess Hill.

Network Rail issued a statement about the plan for One O'Clock Lane, Burgess Hill, calling this public footpath ‘one of the highest-risk crossings on Network Rail’s Sussex Route’.

A spokesperson said: “One O’Clock crossing is a well-used public footpath crossing in the middle of a residential area in Burgess Hill. It connects hundreds of people each day to schools, homes, and green spaces.”

But they said: “Out of more than 200 level crossings across the route network, One O’Clock ranks second overall for risk, and first among footpath crossings both locally and in the wider Southern region.

“Around 600 people use this crossing on a typical weekday, and 75 to 80 trains pass through. That’s a lot of movement in a small space. And while there are signs reminding people to ‘Stop, Look, Listen’, there’s no active warning system – no lights or alarms to let people know when a train is coming.”

The statement comes after a concerned Burgess Hill resident contacted the Mid Sussex Times about the impact the ‘sirens’ could have on the ‘quiet residential area’.

The resident said: “This action, taken without any apparent attempt at public consultation, will not only disrupt the tranquility we cherish but has also called into question the processes and priorities of those responsible for managing our local infrastructure.”

She said the Longhurst and Marlborough Drive neighbourhood has a ‘peaceful atmosphere’, which has drawn families to settle there. She said: “The sounds of children playing and birds singing have always characterised these streets, creating an environment conducive to wellbeing and communal harmony. It is, therefore, profoundly unsettling that Network Rail has chosen to install high-decibel sirens with no warning.”

A Network Rail spokesperson responded to her comments to say there has been ‘a worrying pattern of near misses and misuse’ at the crossing. They said: “Since the start of the year, there have already been three incidents where train drivers had to apply emergency brakes because they feared someone was about to be struck. That’s why we need to act.

“We know that distractions like phones, headphones, and chatting with friends can affect people’s awareness. And while our teams have spent time on site talking to people and raising awareness, education alone isn’t enough. That’s why we’re installing Miniature Stop Lights (MSLs). These are small, easy-to-understand signals that show a red or green light, along with a warning sound, to let people know when it’s safe to cross.”

The Burgess Hill resident said there had been a lack of consultation with the public, which she said ‘signals a worrying disregard for the voices and experiences of residents’. She added that sirens sounding into the late evening could disrupt sleep for children and adults, while startling wildlife.

“We urge Network Rail to reconsider their approach and to reach out to our community,” she said, adding: “We ask that Network Rail: immediately review the installation of loud sirens in residential areas, encourage partially sighted residents to share their experiences, engage directly with local residents through public consultation and open communication, explore alternative safety measures that minimise disruption, commit to transparency and accountability in future projects.”

But Network Rail said they have listened to local feedback, which includes concerns about noise. Their spokesperson said: “We’ll be reviewing the sound levels once the system is up and running to make sure it works well for everyone – keeping people safe without causing unnecessary disruption. We’re grateful to everyone who’s spoken with us, shared feedback, and helped shape this solution.”

They said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Level crossings were designed for a railway built 200 years ago, when trains were fewer, slower, and life moved at a different pace. Today’s railway is faster, busier, and more complex, and crossings like One O’Clock crossing carry real risk.”

The spokesperson added: “In a perfect world, we’d close this crossing entirely. That’s the safest option, and it’s something we continue to explore. But we also understand how vital this route is for the community. So for now, we’re taking the best possible step to reduce risk and protect lives.”

Network Rail explained that this upgrade is part of its wider national programme to reduce risk at level crossings. The company has closed more than 1,100 crossings since 2010 and upgraded many others.

Key installation work at the One O’Clock crossing has been completed and the next steps involve installing the MSL units, final fencing and gate lines, and completing the transformer stage. Network Rail said a footpath closure is planned from Sunday, August 31, so final works can be completed. The system is expected to go-live on the night of September 3-4 or 4-5 subject to access and final approvals.