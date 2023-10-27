Network Rail set to renew parts of the track between Guildford and Gatwick Airport station this November

Customers are being reminded to check before they travel as the railway between Guildford and Gatwick Airport will be closed from Saturday, November 11 to Friday, November 17.

Over the seven-day period, Network Rail’s engineers will be renewing the railway track on the North Downs Line which links Reading and Guildford with Redhill and Gatwick Airport stations to improve reliability for Great Western Railway (GWR) customers.

During this time, a range of work will be completed, including upgrading 332m of 1970s track, as well as the rails, sleepers, and ballast (track stones) and replacing 16-wheel timbers over the river Wey (sections of wood that provide extra support to the rails running over the bridge).

The investment of just under £1m to this line will benefit customers for years to come as it will extend the life expectancy of the railway infrastructure and will reduce the need for speed restrictions, allowing GWR to continue running smooth and reliable services.

Customers are being reminded to check before they travel as the railway between Guildford and Gatwick Airport will be closed from Saturday, November 11 to Friday, November 17. Picture contributed

During the closure, trains will continue to operate between London, Redhill, Reigate and Gatwick but the line between Guildford and Reigate will be closed. Customers on this route will be required to use rail replacement services which will operate between Guildford and Gatwick Airport.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “Running a safe and reliable railway is my ultimate priority, and this work is critical to keeping the North Downs Line fully functional.

“Taking this decision to close the railway was not taken lightly, but our engineers will use this time effectively and carry out additional renewals to other parts of the track which will benefit customers for years to come.

“I’d like to thank customers and residents for their patience whilst we carry out this work.”

Steven Hawker, Great Western Railway's regional station manager for the line, said: “These works are essential to maintaining and improving the railway and we thank those travelling for their patience during this time.