New bus routes confirmed for East Sussex school

Two new bus routes will help ensure pupils can take public transport to a school in Newhaven as it introduces new start and finish times.

East Sussex County Council has confirmed funding for the direct bus services that will start in September and serve Seahaven Academy.

The two routes, from Saltdean and Denton, will run during term time with drop off and pick up times corresponding with when the school starts and finishes.

The new services, which will be operated by Brighton and Hove Buses, will initially be funded by the council for three academic years - until the end of July 2026.

Seahaven Academy in Newhaven. Picture from Google Maps

The new 492 school service will reduce the walking distance to school by departing from opposite Paradise Park in Newhaven at 8am each school-day morning, serving Denton Corner and Newhaven Station en route. It will arrive at Seahaven Academy at 8.20am and the return service will leave from outside the school at 3.15pm.

Pupils from Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven will also be served by the new 494 service which will leave Saltdean at 7.35am, reaching the school at 8.20am. After school, the return service will depart from Newhaven at 3.25pm.

East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment Cllr Clare Dowling said: “Since we were advised of the changes to Seahaven Academy’s start and finish times, officers have worked tirelessly to find a suitable solution for the council, parents, pupils and the school.