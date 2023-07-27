NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

New bus service linking Hailsham to Lewes, Eastbourne and Brighton unveiled

A new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

The Regency route 28 service runs every 30 minutes during the day and hourly in the evenings throughout the week.

The last bus service will be the 11.15pm service from Brighton and the 11.45pm from Lewes on Monday’s to Sunday’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new bus service has been made possible as part of the East Sussex Enhanced Partnership.

Most Popular
A new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne. Picture: Brighton and Hove busesA new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne. Picture: Brighton and Hove buses
A new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne. Picture: Brighton and Hove buses

Concessionary bus passes are accepted and all single fares are £2 or less until the end of October.

The Regency improvements will also see a new Route 29A providing an hourly service from Heathfield to Uckfield, Lewes and Brighton, the frequency of buses to Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells increased, improved Sunday and Public Holiday service between Brighton and Lewes as well as others that will affect routes across the Wealden District and parts of East Sussex.

Related topics:BrightonHailshamWillingdon