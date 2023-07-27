New bus service linking Hailsham to Lewes, Eastbourne and Brighton unveiled

The Regency route 28 service runs every 30 minutes during the day and hourly in the evenings throughout the week.
The last bus service will be the 11.15pm service from Brighton and the 11.45pm from Lewes on Monday’s to Sunday’s.
The new bus service has been made possible as part of the East Sussex Enhanced Partnership.
Concessionary bus passes are accepted and all single fares are £2 or less until the end of October.
The Regency improvements will also see a new Route 29A providing an hourly service from Heathfield to Uckfield, Lewes and Brighton, the frequency of buses to Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells increased, improved Sunday and Public Holiday service between Brighton and Lewes as well as others that will affect routes across the Wealden District and parts of East Sussex.