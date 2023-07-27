New bus service linking Hailsham to Lewes, Eastbourne and Brighton unveiled

A new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne.

The Regency route 28 service runs every 30 minutes during the day and hourly in the evenings throughout the week.

The last bus service will be the 11.15pm service from Brighton and the 11.45pm from Lewes on Monday’s to Sunday’s.

The new bus service has been made possible as part of the East Sussex Enhanced Partnership.

A new bus service has been launched linking Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Golden Cross Lower Dicker and Willingdon to Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne. Picture: Brighton and Hove buses

Concessionary bus passes are accepted and all single fares are £2 or less until the end of October.