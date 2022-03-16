New Chichester Speed Watch Group forms to tackle city’s traffic issues

A new Speed Watch Group has formed in Chichester to help alleviate some of the traffic issues in the city. SUS-220316-111512001

The group’s members are from Chichester North where the long, straight roads encourage drivers to exceed the speed limits with the aim to let drivers know that they have exceeded the speed limit.

The group also underwent their practical training from Police Community Support Officer Jason Lemm on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The formation of the Speed Watch Group comes after the campaign for a new 20mph speed limit for the city was given a boost by the city council.

In a statement the group said: “Speed Watch is an important way to tackle excess traffic speeds.

“Many of us don’t even realise we are driving too fast.

“Driving too fast on our City roads has almost become the norm. Vehicle dominance feels too much, too dangerous, too unpleasant for those of us who live, work and play here.

“This new Speed Watch Group will help reset the balance in Chichester North so that cyclists, pedestrians, children, and the less mobile can reclaim their place as equally important road-users and we will all be the better for it.

“Well done for stepping up for this voluntary role, Chichester North. As residents and road-users we owe you.”

Anyone wishing to join a group should email Cllr Maureen Corfield at [email protected] or phone 07933 939239.