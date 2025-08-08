New disabled bays are planned as part of parking changes for Worthing town centre

New disabled bays are planned for Worthing town centre as West Sussex County Council looks to amend parking restrictions in various roads.

A permanent Traffic Regulation Order is proposed, the effect of which will be to make amendments to parking restrictions in the Controlled Parking Zone in Worthing.

New parking bays for Blue Badge holders are planned in Cranworth Road, Liverpool Road, Orme Road, Rowlands Road, St George's Road and Warwick Gardens.

However, bays which are no longer required in Dawes Avenue, Southcourt Road and Tarring Road would be removed.

The restriction on loading bays in Ann Street and Liverpool Road will be changed to allow their use by any type of vehicle.

Restrictions in Pay & Display bays in Christchurch Road, Marine Parade, Shelley Road and Wyke Avenue will also be amended to allow permit holders to park.

New waiting restrictions are planned in Bank Passage, Liverpool Road, Marine Parade and South Farm Road.

The order also installs a new Pay & Display parking bay in Augusta Place, reduces a short length of double yellow line in Ham Road, removes a single yellow line in Station Road and adds Fairlawn Drive to Zone N of the Controlled Parking Zone, with a restriction requiring permits for parking between 10am and 11am and 2pm to 3pm Monday to Saturday except bank holidays.

Full details of the proposals can be viewed on the Traffic Regulation Order page of the WSCC website. The website includes a response form for any comments or objections. You can also telephone the WSCC Contact Centre on 01243 642105 to receive the documents by post. Any comments or objections must be received before August 28.

