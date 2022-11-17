A county officer from a local transport group has called the plans to build a new two-lane Exceat Bridge ‘unnecessary’.

Transport Futures’ East Sussex county officer Derrick Coffee said the current temporary traffic lights on the bridge have done ‘a great deal’ to solve congestion and ‘bad driver behaviour’.

He added: "We have carried out observations from onboard the Brighton and Hove route 12 buses during 10 crossings of the bridge - six at off-peak times and four onboard peak hour services. From the point at which the buses came to a halt prior to crossing the bridge, and to the point when the bridge was crossed, every bus was over the bridge in under one minute.”

The traffic lights were popular with the ten bus drivers interviewed, according to Mr Coffee.

Exceat Bridge (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county officer said: “One driver firmly believed that without the lights there would be crashes and casualties.”

He added: “Perhaps the £9 million costs attributed to the expanded bridge project could be reallocated to bus priority measures elsewhere on the route.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that while the temporary traffic lights at Exceat have helped ease congestion, a modern, safer, two-way bridge will enable more reliable journeys at peak hours, as well as help to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions by eliminating idling traffic waiting at the traffic lights.

“The current bridge is ageing, costly to maintain and requires extensive repairs so it is more cost effective to replace it. Government funding has been secured for the project which cannot be allocated elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as a new two-lane bridge, the scheme will see improved accessibility for visitors with the introduction of viewing platforms, crossing points, appropriate lighting and a new, wider footway on the south side of the bridge, which is not possible at the current crossing. A shared meeting space will be created in front of the Cuckmere Inn with bike racks and seating. Environmental works will also take place to enhance wildlife habitats in this ecologically sensitive location."

READ THIS: