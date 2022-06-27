Mayor of Littlehampton Jill Long cut the ribbon during the ceremony, which took place at 11am.

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley was joined by representatives from their project team including the contractors Breheny, as well as officers and politicians from Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public can start using the road after 5pm today.

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley completed the Lyminster bypass and Fitzalan Link Road (1,800m) which runs north-south from the Fitzalan Road, by Littlehampton Academy, through to a new roundabout at the Hampton Park housing development. This forms two-thirds of the new improved access to Littlehampton.

The project also included building two bridges over Toddington Lane and the Brighton to Portsmouth railway line. Work was delivered in conjunction with Breheny and West Sussex County Council.

Mayor Jill Long said “I am delighted to see progress being made on the infrastructure for the North of Littlehampton development. The Tony Squires bridge will help ease congestion at Lyminster and Toddington caused by the railway crossings which I am sure will be welcomed by residents and visitors alike.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lyminster bypass south

"Although there has been a lot of disruption on the roads, we are a step closer to having improved travel between our town and the north of the area, we just need to be patient for a while longer. Naming a bridge over the railway in Wick after long standing Councillor Tony Squires is a fitting tribute to him especially as he was a retired train driver and was from Wick.”

Dan Castle, Persimmon Homes, said “The bypass has been in the pipeline for many years so Persimmon are thrilled that today we can now open a large part of the relief road for the local community. This infrastructure, paid for by Persimmon, not the tax payer, will give better connectivity to the north avoiding level crossings. We are proud to have achieved this for the wider community, not just the residents who are benefiting from the new homes we have built in Littlehampton.”

Nick Stapleton, Senior Contracts Manager for Breheny, said “Breheny Civil Engineering are delighted that this phase of the new bypass is now opening. This strategically important road represents a significant upgrade to the local road infrastructure and will help to improve flow of traffic, safety and accessibility around the area.

We have worked closely with West Sussex County Council and Persimmon Homes throughout the construction of the project and hope it now delivers both the local improvements and strategic objectives targeted.”