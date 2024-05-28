Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report has looked into the longest road delays across East Sussex.

The report was created by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery (OMS) and uses recent road data from GOV.UK.

It aims to reveal the most congested roads in East Sussex while ranking them based on the amount of time people are delayed by on their journeys.

An OMS spokesperson said: “Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in East Sussex based on their delays. This determines where people are waiting the most/least on their travels.”

The company said the data used is from motorways, major A roads and local A roads and said the report looks at how many seconds a vehicle is held up for per mile travelled on average in 2023.

The report revealed the top ten motorways/major A roads in East Sussex with the most delays. These are:

1) A27 westbound within the A2270 junction – 233.5 seconds per vehicle per mile.

2) A27 eastbound within the A2270 junction – 220.3 seconds per vehicle per mile.

3) A2270 northbound within the A27 junction – 179.8.

4) A27 westbound between A26 and A26 – 164.7.

5) A27 eastbound within the A2270 junction (from A2270 northbound) – 112.1.

6) A27 eastbound within the A2270 junction (to A2270 southbound) – 88.3.

7) A27 westbound exit for A2270 – 77.6.

8) A27 eastbound between A2270 and A22 near Polegate (north) – 75.

9) A259 eastbound between B2182 and A269 near Bexhill (west) – 59.1.

10) A259 westbound between A268 and B2089 – 58.4.

The report also revealed the top ten local A roads in East Sussex with the most congestion. These are:

1) A2102 – 115.3 seconds per vehicle per mile.

2) A277 – 92.8 seconds per vehicle per mile.

3) A295 – 74.4.

4) A21 – 71.8.

5) A2040 – 68.6.

6) A2029 – 65.7.

7) A2021 – 63.4.

8) A259 – 58.3.

9) A2290 – 57.5.