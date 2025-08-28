New speed limits are proposed for a West Sussex village to improve pedestrian safety.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council has reviewed the B2139 at Amberley and Houghton following approval for a programme of footway improvements to improve pedestrian access.

The council proposes a permanent Traffic Regulation Order to amend the speed limits as the B2139 passes through Amberley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effects will be to extend the existing 30mph speed limit to the west of Houghton by 50m westwards and to introduce a 40mph speed limit from there for 405m westwards, as well as extending the existing 30mph speed limit north of Amberley to a point 95m north of the access road to Amberley Castle.

A new speed limit is proposed to improve pedestrian safety in Amberley

In the statement of reasons, Tony Kershaw, director of law, assurance and strategy, said: "The B2139 carries high volumes of through traffic and passes through the historic villages of Amberley, which receives high numbers of visitors.

"To improve pedestrian access in Amberley, a programme of footway improvements has been approved, and as part of this project the opportunity has been taken to review local speed limits.

"The proposal to extend the 30mph speed limit north of Amberley is intended to improve pedestrian safety at a point where the popular South Downs Way bridleway crosses the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Houghton the short extension of the 30mph speed limit will allow signage to be relocated to a more appropriate location and improve safety at a private access located on a bend in the road.

"The 40mph speed limit maintains safe traffic speeds on the northern approach to the 30mph speed limit. The new order is therefore proposed to avoid danger to persons or other traffic using the affected lengths of road and to preserve or improve the amenities of the area through which the road runs."

Full details of the proposals can be viewed on the Traffic Regulation Order page of the WSCC website. Any comments or objections must be received before September 11.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk