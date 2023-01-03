The go-ahead has been given for speed limit policy changes which will help vulnerable road users and make active travel choices more attractive in Midhurst and Petworth.

The changes, approved by Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, following a review led by Tom Richardson, county councillor for Rother Valley and advisor on road safety to the Cabinet Member, include:

The intended use of a road will become the key feature in deciding an appropriate speed limit - emphasis will be on the mix of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians first and then motorised traffic

An option for lower speed limits on rural roads, or those used as walking and cycling routes in quieter traffic (known as ‘quiet ways’)

Making it easier for 20mph limits to be introduced outside schools, where appropriate, and provides new guidance/

Councillor Dennis said: “There have been significant changes in the Highway Code to help pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians and our revised speed limit policy dovetails perfectly with this, focusing on helping vulnerable road users by making active travel choices more attractive.

“Higher speed limits that are normally applied to rural roads are also addressed in the policy changes. This will assist in the national drive for increased levels of active travel: by encouraging more walking and cycling, we can help to cut congestion, reduce carbon emissions, help improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local economy.

“Active Travel is one of the key aspects of the West Sussex Transport Plan 2022 – 2036 , which underpins the Council’s approach to improving the transport network and dovetails with Our Council Plan.”

The change in the policy comes after Petworth’s application for a new Community Highways Scheme was approved for the town to be a designated 20mph zone.

