New traffic calming measures for Sompting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic calming measures are to be put in place in Sompting to prepare for the impact of hundreds of new homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is being built south of West Street, with a secondary access onto the southern part of Loose Lane.

On Tuesday, April 8, Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, approved the measures in an effort to maintain safety and encourage vehicles to use the main access road onto West Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport and planning, said parking bays on alternate sides of Loose Lane would be formalised, along with ‘give way’ features.

Loose Lane, Sompting. Image: Google

The report added: “This will lower vehicle speeds whilst maintaining as much parking as possible for residents, their visitors and visitors to the adjacent recreation ground.

“On areas without formalised parking bays, double yellow lines are proposed, and these are extended around junctions to ensure safe visibility.”

At the southern end of Loose Lane, double yellow lines will be added to help prevent obstruction where the road joins the new road linking to the new housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic calming measures are part of the planning permission given to build the homes.

The council received a handful of letters objecting to the scheme, with Sompting Parish Council predicting the changes would ’cause more problems than presently seen in the road’.

The parish council added: “Events at the recreation ground already cause a parking problem and the proposed double yellow lines will not remedy this and will instead cause new problems on other roads nearby. Loose Lane could be widened by removing the grass verges instead, to provide more parking.”

But the county council said that widening the lane would be ‘unaffordable’ and would likely increase traffic speeds.