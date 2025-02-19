Newhaven collision: no arrests made after car hit wall at front of property

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 07:21 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers were urged to take care following reports of a collision in Newhaven on Wednesday morning, February 19.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Gibbon Road and was first reported at 5am.

They said the road was ‘partially blocked’ due a collision on Gibbon Road near Western Road. The initial report added: “Approach with care. A car has crashed into a house.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon: “Police received a report of a car colliding with a wall at the front of a property on Gibbon Road, Newhaven, at around 4.45am on Wednesday 19 February. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police received a report of a car colliding with a wall in Gibbon Road, Newhaven, on Wednesday, February 19Police received a report of a car colliding with a wall in Gibbon Road, Newhaven, on Wednesday, February 19
Police received a report of a car colliding with a wall in Gibbon Road, Newhaven, on Wednesday, February 19

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information relating to the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 128 of 19/02.”

Related topics:NewhavenPoliceSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice