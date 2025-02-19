Newhaven collision: no arrests made after car hit wall at front of property
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on Gibbon Road and was first reported at 5am.
They said the road was ‘partially blocked’ due a collision on Gibbon Road near Western Road. The initial report added: “Approach with care. A car has crashed into a house.”
Sussex Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon: “Police received a report of a car colliding with a wall at the front of a property on Gibbon Road, Newhaven, at around 4.45am on Wednesday 19 February. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information relating to the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 128 of 19/02.”
