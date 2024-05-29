Newhaven crash: report of slow traffic after incident near town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News has reported a crash in Newhaven this evening (Wednesday, May 29).
The live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing heavy traffic on the B2109 after the incident was first reported at 4.30pm.
It said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B2109 Avis Road Southbound around Mount Road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.