Newhaven crash: report of slow traffic after incident near town centre

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th May 2024, 17:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
AA Traffic News has reported a crash in Newhaven this evening (Wednesday, May 29).

The live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing heavy traffic on the B2109 after the incident was first reported at 4.30pm.

It said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B2109 Avis Road Southbound around Mount Road.”

Related topics:Newhaven

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.