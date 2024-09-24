Newhaven crash: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist injured near farm
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a crash in the Newhaven area.
Police said it was reported that a motorcyclist was hit by a car outside Foxhole Farm, Seaford Road, on Sunday, September 1, at 4.55pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle involved is described as a black Ford Mondeo, and it did not stop at the scene. The motorcyclist sustained a serious injury as a result of the collision and attended hospital for treatment. If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage, we ask you make a report to police. You can do this by emailing [email protected], filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1051 of 01/09.”
