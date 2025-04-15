Newhaven residents and business owners warned about noise and disruption during upcoming week of roadworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Town Council is warning residents and businesses about potential disruption due to upcoming overnight roadworks.

The council announced at www.newhaventowncouncil.gov.uk that the pedestrian guard rails are set to be replaced on the A259.

The work is scheduled to be carried out from Tuesday, April 22, to Wednesday, April 30, between 8pm and 6am.

The council said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. As part of this, we will be replacing the pedestrian guard rails.”

Newhaven Town Council said roadworks will take place between the swingbridge and Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre

The council said: “The team will be working between the swingbridge and Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre. The road will remain open with a lane closure in place while the work is undertaken.”

The council added it would inform people of any changes to dates or times with advanced warning signs at the location.

Residents and businesses are also warned there will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones at the site. People are advised to avoid parking in these locations so they do not delay the works. The council said the works are ‘subject to favourable weather conditions’ and may be affected or delayed by heavy rain.

The council said: “Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network. Should you have any queries regarding these works, please contact us on [email protected].”

People can find out more about roadworks and journey planning at one.network. People can also follow East Sussex Highways on Facebook or visit www.eastsussexhighways.com.