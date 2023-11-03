BREAKING
Newhaven swing bridge stuck: Queuing traffic and long delays

Newhaven swing bridge is closed with traffic stationary westbound from Seaford town centre and eastbound from Telscombe Cliffs.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
The bridge barriers are stuck in the closed position, and there are road blocked delays on all approaches

Engineers are on site and working as fast as they can to resolve the issue, but disruption should be expected to continue for some time after the bridge opens.

