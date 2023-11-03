Newhaven swing bridge stuck: Queuing traffic and long delays
Newhaven swing bridge is closed with traffic stationary westbound from Seaford town centre and eastbound from Telscombe Cliffs.
The bridge barriers are stuck in the closed position, and there are road blocked delays on all approaches
Engineers are on site and working as fast as they can to resolve the issue, but disruption should be expected to continue for some time after the bridge opens.