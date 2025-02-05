Night-time road closures are planned, as a West Sussex bypass project nears completion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With works starting in October last year, the bypass is intended to alleviate traffic issues in the nearby village of Lyminster – by linking to the A284 from a point some 600 metres south of A27 at Crossbush.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Significant progress has been made on the Lyminster Bypass project over recent months, despite challenges posed by the winter weather. We are still progressing towards an opening date within early 2025 and anticipate being in a position to provide a more specific date in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a traffic notice on one.network, night-time road closures are planned on Lyminster Road this month and delays are ‘likely’ as a result.

It is hoped the bypass will alleviate traffic issues in the village of Lyminster. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Between February 10 and February 21, there will be an overnight road closure between the A27 Crossbush Interchange and the A259 Worthing Road to allow Jackson Civils to carry out work for the A284 bypass.

The closure will be in place each weekday night between 10pm and 6am.

Resurfacing works on the road, which began on January 7, will also continue until March 31.