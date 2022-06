A Southern spokesperson said at 4pm today (Sunday, June 19), “We can't run any services between Hastings & Eastbourne , due to a signalling fault affecting level crossing barriers in the Pevensey /Normans bay area.

“Unfortunately we've been unable to source alternative transport, so we'd strongly advise delaying travel until later today.”

Earlier today the crossing barriers were stuck down due to a power outage but now traffic is reported to be moving again, however there is still rail disruption.